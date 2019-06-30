Home States Telangana

We uphold religious freedom, don’t need sermons from other countries: Venkaiah Naidu

“We do not need lessons from anybody. Some countries, of late, have started giving us pravachans (sermons), forge-tting what is happening back in their own countries.

Published: 30th June 2019 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2019 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday said the Indian community was built on the foundations of fundamentally tolerant civilization and the country celebrates religious diversity by upholding religious freedom.

Speaking at the Graduation Day of Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology here, he said, “...I have the honour of asserting that India is a country built on the foundations of a civilisation that is fundamentally tolerant. In India, religious freedom is a fundamental right guaranteed under Articles 25 to 28 of our Constitution.”

His statements come in the wake of the US State Department's International Religious Freedom Report 2018, that alleged “mob attacks by violent extremist Hindu groups against minority communities, particularly Muslims, continued in India in 2018.”

“In spite of languages, in spite of so many religions, in spite of different political parties, we are able to live together with peace and trust. There may be some isolated incidents here and there. They have to be isolated. They have to insulated. They have to be condemned and action has to be taken against those people...” he said.

“We do not need lessons from anybody. Some countries, of late, have started giving us pravachans (sermons), forgetting what is happening back in their own countries. If at all you have to grade number one, the most secular country... is Indian civilization, India, that is Bharat, our motherland.”

Further, he reminded all that India is the birthplace of four major religions of the world Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism and Sikhism and significant population of three other religions of the world - Islam, Christianity and Zoroastrianism - live in India. In fact, Indian Muslims constitute the third largest Muslim population in the world, he added.

The motto of Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas has its roots in the core principles of Indian civilisation, he said.

According to him, certain “aberrations like looking at minorities as vote banks” may have had some undesirable socio-political ramifications, but the situation is changing as a new, young and aspirational India is emerging fast.

He asked the graduating students to be fearless in charting new territories and adopt teamwork as the success ‘mantra’.  He wanted them to dream big and work hard to achieve their dreams. The Home Minister of Telangana, Mohammad Mahmood Ali, vice chancellor of Osmania University Prof S Ramachandram, secretary, Sultan-ul-Uloom Education Society Zafar Javeed, chairman, Sultan ul-Uloom Education Society, Khan Lateef Mohd Khan and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Venkaiah Naidu Vice President Articles 25
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealing India's away jersey (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Unbeaten India eye semi-final berth in orange jersey
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
Gallery
Tens of thousands of people turned out for gay pride celebrations around the world on Saturday, including a boisterous party in Mexico and the first pride march in North Macedonia’s capital. (Photo | AP)
Mexico Pride March 2019: Rainbows galore as thousands celebrate sexual diversity
It was an important win that increases Pakistan's chances of making it to the semis | AP
After Afghanistan thriller, Pakistan keep semi hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp