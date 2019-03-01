Nation First: TRS postpones crucial meetings in view of tension at border

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several political parties and individual politicians have drawn flak for continuing with their preparations and programmes for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, despite the escalating of tension between India and Pakistan. And quite rightly so, especially since the Indian Air Force’s Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman being held captive in Pakistan.​

However, there is one exception - the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). The pink party leaders took a different stand and decided to postpone crucial meetings the leadership planned ahead of the elections. On Thursday, TRS working president KT Rama Rao tweeted informing that the meetings scheduled from March 1 to 12 and to be held with the party workers of different Parliamentary constituencies, will be postponed.

He said that the nation comes first and that the decision was taken after consultation with the TRS president and Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao.

With the current situation at the border, after consulting Sri KCR Garu, we have decided to postpone our preparatory parliamentary constituency workers’ meetings that were scheduled from 1st to 12th March



The TRS working president also took aim at the war-mongering by some TV channels, saying that ‘while the wounded IAF officer maintained his calm and refused to divulge any information, petty politicking and TRP wars are being played out by the media in India’.