Home States Telangana

Nation First: TRS postpones crucial meetings in view of tension at border

TRS working president KT Rama Rao tweeted informing that the meetings scheduled from March 1 to 12 and to be held with the party workers of different Parliamentary constituencies, will be postponed. 

Published: 01st March 2019 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

KTR

TRS leader KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Several political parties and individual politicians have drawn flak for continuing with their preparations and programmes for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, despite the escalating of tension between India and Pakistan. And quite rightly so, especially since the Indian Air Force’s Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman being held captive in Pakistan.​

However, there is one exception - the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). The pink party leaders took a different stand and decided to postpone crucial meetings the leadership planned ahead of the elections. On Thursday, TRS working president KT Rama Rao tweeted informing that the meetings scheduled from March 1 to 12 and to be held with the party workers of different Parliamentary constituencies, will be postponed. 

He said that the nation comes first and that the decision was taken after consultation with the TRS president and Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao. 

The TRS working president also took aim at the war-mongering by some TV channels, saying that ‘while the wounded IAF officer maintained his calm and refused to divulge any information, petty politicking and TRP wars are being played out by the media in India’.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TRS TRS Indian Air OFrce K Chandrashekhar Rao KTR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's World Cup hopefuls get ready for final audition
Indians wave national flag and shout slogans while they wait to welcome Indian pilot at India Pakistan border at Wagah. (Photo | AP)
Hero's welcome awaits IAF pilot at Wagah border 
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp