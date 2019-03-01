No unanimous choice as Congress fields Gudur in Telangana MLC elections

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: PCC treasurer Gudur Narayan Reddy filed his nomination papers on Thursday as a candidate for the forthcoming MLC elections under MLAs category. The Congress party after thorough exercise finally cleared the candidature of Narayan Reddy on Thursday morning. With six candidates in fray for the five vacant MLC seats under MLAs quota, polling will be held on March 12.

When the ruling TRS sought the co-operation of the Congress for unanimous election of Deputy Speaker, the Congress too requested the TRS to field only four candidates in the Council elections and leave another seat to the Congress, for the Council elections to be held unanimously. However, TRS did not accept the Congress’ request. With six candidates contesting in the elections, the polling will be held on March 12 and the results will be declared on the same day.

TRS fielded four candidates - Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Satyavathi Rathod, Seri Subhash Reddy and Y Mallesham and AIMIM fielded Mirza Riyaz. Congress candidate Narayan Reddy submitted his papers to Legislature Secretary V Narasimha Charyulu on Thursday.

Though more than 30 leaders contended for the seat in the Congress including Narayan Reddy, Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy and former MLA M Shashidhar Reddy, the party decided to field Narayan Reddy, as he has a close rapport with the present Congress MLAs. Opposition leader Mallul Bhatti Vikramarka, MLAs Sudheer Reddy, Atram Sakku and P Veeraiah supported Narayan Reddy’s candidature.

T Jeevan Reddy files nomination papers

KARIMNAGAR: After filing his nomination as Congress party’s MLC candidate, former MLA T Jeevan Reddy said that he is contesting so that he can speak on half of the people and try to raise as well as solve their problems. Jeevan Reddy filed his nomination papers for graduates’ MLC constituency (Karimnagar, Adilabad, Medak and Nizamabad) on Thursday. Later, Jeevan Reddy alleged that since 2014 the State has not witnessed the development the people have been expecting. Stating that there has also been no progress on jobs front, he said that at the time of State formation there were 1,20,000 vacancies, but now there are two lakh vacancies.