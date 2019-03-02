After Lok Sabha polls, KCR will play key role at Centre: Karimnagar MP B Vinod Kumar

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Stating that neither Congress nor BJP will get a full majority in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to form the government at the Centre, Karimnagar MP B Vinod Kumar said TRS will play a crucial role in forming a coalition government. Speaking to the media at Burugupalli village in Gangadhara mandal here on Friday, the TRS MP expressed confidence that the pink party will win 16 seats out of 17 in the State and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will play key role at the Centre.

Speaking about the success of irrigation projects, he said the permissions for these projects were obtained due to the efforts of all TRS MPs. Projects like Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) took 20 years but the TRS government took just four years to complete the irrigation projects, he claimed and said that part of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla project works were expedited. The State government’s flagship welfare schemes are now adopted in states like Odisha, Karnataka and West Bengal, he said.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is chalking out an action plan to develop the State further, he added.

Vinod Kumar, meanwhile, alleged that the then Congress government had done injustice to Telangana.

Though the national status was ensured to the Polavaram project, but in the AP Reorganisation Act national status proposals were not included. Peddapalli-Nizamabad railway line which started in 1991 took 28 years but after Telangana government came to power it was completed within three years, he remembered.