‘Get vehicles serviced for summer’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As temperatures rise in the city, the Telangana Four Wheelers Association took to spreading awareness about the importance of proper and timely maintenance of cars and vehicles. Following several recent incidents of vehicles catching fire while on journey, the drivers were educated on the importance of ensuring vehicle’s regular maintenance in order to bring a curb to such accidents.

According to Fire Department officials at Nampally, a car fire case comes up almost every day. “Almost all of these cases are a result of faulty wiring or mechanical issue with the cars. Rising temperatures will only cause more issues as the engine heats up very quickly at the time,” they add.