KTR urges Telangana DGP to look into 6-year-old’s electrocution

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS party working president KT Rama Rao on Friday asked Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddy to look into the issue of the electrocution of a six-year-old boy in PBEL city of Narsingi police limits. Responding to a tweet by the father of the boy, KT Rama Rao asked the DGP to take personal interest in the case.

Reacting the tweet, Rao asked the DGP to consider the issue to be of personal interest and ensure justice to the family. On February 12, the boy while playing at the gated community residential area, had come in contact with a lamp pole and died due to electrical shock.