Longer heatwave period this summer in Telangana

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted heatwave conditions spanning 15 to 20 days in Telangana this summer.

HYDERABAD: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted heatwave conditions spanning 15 to 20 days in Telangana this summer.  IMD Hyderabad director YK Reddy said Andhra Pradesh too would face a heat wave period almost as long as Telangana’s. “The number of heatwave days will be higher along the coast than in Rayalaseema, as coastal AP falls on the core heat wave zone of India, which includes Telangana as well. 

The seasonal average, maximum and mean temperatures in Telangana are likely to be normal, that is, it will be higher or lower by not more than 0.50C, Reddy told mediapersons.  Climatological normal temperature is determined by assessing temperatures recorded over a 30-year period. Telangana and coastal Andhra Pradesh will, however, experience normal to slightly above normal heat wave conditions this summer.

The IMD predicts a 37 per cent probability of maximum temperatures being recorded above normal in Telangana and coastal Andhra. As mercury levels are already crossing 35-380C at many places, Reddy said in the next two weeks, maximum temperatures would likely touch the 400C mark in the next two weeks. Reddy said for about 30 to 40 days from March to May, maximum temperatures will be 400C or above.

Monsoon delay will lengthen summer
Temperatures will peak after the second or third week of May, before the arrival of the monsoon in June. If the monsoon’s arrival is delayed, Telangana will have more scorching summer days. Mercury levels will be above 45°C in TS for 10 to 20 days between March and May

