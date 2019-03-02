Home States Telangana

Release water from Nagarjuna Sagar dam to save crops: K Chandrasekhar Rao

Nagarjuna Sagar dam (File photo)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Saturday directed Chief Secretary S K Joshi to release water from Left canal of Nagarjuna Sagar dam to save crops in two lakh acres in Khammam district.

Rao took the decision following a request by Sandra Venkata Veeraiah, the TDP MLA from Sattupalli release from CMs office said.

Veeraiah informed Rao that two lakh acres was under cultivation in Sattupalli, Khammam, Paleru, Wyra and Madhira constituencies in the district and that water was required to save the crops, it said.

He wanted a release of water for 10 days from Nagarjuna Sagar Left canal.

Rao responded positively to the request, it said.

