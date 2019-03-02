Home States Telangana

Respond on Osmania General Hospital new building issue: Telangana HC to state government

A PIL was filed by the Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association seeking direction to the Telangana government to construct a new multi-storeyed building to house the existing Osmania General Hospital.

Published: 02nd March 2019 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

Osmania General Hospital

The central dome of the Osmania General Hospital in a dilapidated state| Sathya Keerthi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A division bench of Telangana High Court has directed the State government to make its stand regarding construction of a new building for Osmania General Hospital in place of the existing building at Afzal Gunj in Hyderabad. The bench directed the government to place all related details before it by March 5.

The bench was passing this order recently in a PIL filed by Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association, represented by its president Dr K Mahesh Kumar, seeking direction to the Telangana government to construct a new multi-storeyed building to house the existing Osmania General Hospital, nursing college and hostel.

Petitioner’s counsel Sama Sandeep Reddy submitted that the OGH was a 150-year-old institution with the existing building itself being 85-years-old and it was in a dilapidated condition posing threat to the lives of human beings who included doctors, nurses and other supporting staff apart from the patients. At present, a major portion of the existing hospital building spread over in a 26-acres was rendered useless due to safety concerns and that the structure may collapse at any moment.

Even the buildings housing the nursing college and hostel were also in a dilapidated condition. There was no scope for any sort of repair or restoration of the present building. Since the year 2010, various governments have made several promises but failed to fulfil them. Even the present chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao has also given an assurance for construction of a new building, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Osmania General Hospital Telangana High Court Osmania hospital new building

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp