Home States Telangana

RPO directed to consider VHR’s plea for passport

In fact, the said pending case was not a serious one and it was not proper to reject the application of petitioner. 

Published: 02nd March 2019 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana High Court on Friday directed the regional passport officer to consider the application submitted by former Congress MP V Hanumantha Rao for issue of passport after getting explanation from the latter regarding a case pending against him at Saifabad police station  in city.

Justice P Naveen Rao was passing this order in the petition filed by Hanumantha Rao challenging the decision of the RPO in not issuing him the passport citing pendency of a case before the Saifabad police station.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that the officials have applied the condition made in the Passport Act while refusing to issue the passport with an intention that the petitioner would not be available to appear in the case inquiry. In fact, the said pending case was not a serious one and it was not proper to reject the application of petitioner. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp