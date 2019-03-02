RPO directed to consider VHR’s plea for passport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday directed the regional passport officer to consider the application submitted by former Congress MP V Hanumantha Rao for issue of passport after getting explanation from the latter regarding a case pending against him at Saifabad police station in city.

Justice P Naveen Rao was passing this order in the petition filed by Hanumantha Rao challenging the decision of the RPO in not issuing him the passport citing pendency of a case before the Saifabad police station.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that the officials have applied the condition made in the Passport Act while refusing to issue the passport with an intention that the petitioner would not be available to appear in the case inquiry. In fact, the said pending case was not a serious one and it was not proper to reject the application of petitioner.