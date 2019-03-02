TRS’ meetings from March 6

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TRS Parliamentary Party preparatory meetings for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls will be held from March 6, according to TRS General Secretary Palla Rajeshwar Reddy. TRS working president KT Rama Rao will participate in the meetings and guide the workers on the Lok Sabha elections. The preparatory meetings are originally scheduled to commence on March 1. However, the ruling party postponed them due to the tension at nation’s border.There will be two meetings on each day from March 6 to March 17.

Schedule of TRS meetings:

March 6 - Karimnagar, March 7 - Warangal and Bhongir, March 8 - Medak and Malkajgiri, March 9 - Nagarkurnool/Wanaparthy and Chevella, March 13 - Zaheerabad/Nagarjuna Sagar and Secunderabad, March 14 - Nizamabad and Adilabad, March 15 - Peddapalli/Ramagundam, March 16 - Mahabubabad and Khammam and March 17 - Nalgonda and Mahabubnagar.