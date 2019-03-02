Home States Telangana

Vemulawada gears up for 3- day Maha Sivaratri

Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Temple in Vemulawada is all decked up for Maha Sivaratri Jatra, scheduled to be held from March 3 to 5. 

Published: 02nd March 2019 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Temple in Vemulawada is all decked up for Maha Sivaratri Jatra, scheduled to be held from March 3 to 5. The temple authorities are expecting at least 4 lakh devotees during these days. Road Transport Corporation has informed that it will operate 675 buses from Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Bodhan, Kamareddy, and Secunderabad.

In addition to this, 15 mini buses will also be operated from Vemulawada bus station to the temple premises, free of cost for devotees, who are coming to attend Maha Sivaratri. Police have also deployed as many as 1,597 personnel in the area.

District SP Rahul Hedge has been visiting the temple premises for the last five days to oversee the arrangements, including parking facilities. The officials have identified 12 parking lots, for minimising traffic gridlock.

“We have made arrangements, including help desks and first-aid centres,” temple executive officer Dusa Rajeshwar said. Accommodation facilities for devotees have been made at cottages and satrams. Government junior colleges and wedding halls would also be used for the same. 

