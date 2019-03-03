Edupayala all set for Maha Sivaratri

By Express News Service

MEDAK: The Edupayala Vana Durga Bhavani temple is all set to hold the four-day long Maha Sivartri celebrations. The conventionally followed custom includes devotees observing fast on Sivaratri eve, taking holy bath in the Manjeera river following by seeking the darshan of the deity.

The officials have been trying to fill the check dam near temple for the past two days by pumping water from Ghanapur ayacut to Manjeera River. However, since Manjeera river has dried up, the devotees will have to satisfy themselves with a shower bath that has been set up by the authorities. As many as ten lakh devotees are expected to arrive at the temple for the festival.