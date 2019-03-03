Home States Telangana

Mother appeals to Sushma Swaraj for daughter’s rescue from Kuwait

A 29-year-old woman from Dabeerpura, Kouser Begum, has been stuck in Kuwait for the last 15 days after she was trafficked illegally by local travel agents.

Published: 03rd March 2019 08:20 AM

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A 29-year-old woman from Dabeerpura, Kouser Begum, has been stuck in Kuwait for the last 15 days after she was trafficked illegally by local travel agents. Her mother, Samina Begum has appealed to Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj to intervene in the matter and facilitate her safe
return. 

Kouser, was in search of a job due to financial constraints, when she was approached by two travel agents — Ghousia Begum of Yakutpura, and Salma Begum from Aman Nagar. They both offered Kouser a job as a nurse and said she would be getting Rs 20,000 monthly as salary. 

When Kouser indicated that she was interested, she was put in touch with two agents from Mumbai named, Abdul Razzaq Khan and Abdul Fahad Khan. They got her a passport and visa, and took her to Kuwait on February 19. 

However, when she reached Kuwait, she realised she was brought there to work as a housemaid and has changed five houses till now due to ill-treatment by her employers. “She is being denied proper food and accommodation and has fallen ill. When she wanted to return, her employer Talal Saud Abdullah Al Fadhli said that she has been bought for Rs 3 lakh and would not be allowed to go back until that sum is paid back to him,” said Kouser’s mother.

