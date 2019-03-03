Telangana government plans slew of measures to improve market for sheep meat

Apoorva Jayachandran By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Plans are afoot by the Telangana State Sheep and Goat Development Cooperative Federation Limited (TSSGDCFL) to introduce a slew of measures to improve market for sheep meat by meeting the demand in Hyderabad while ensuring meat sellers are benefitted directly. The corporation looks to set up new organised slaughterhouses within Hyderabad in the coming years under the Rs 5,000 crore budget allotted for sheep distribution-cum-rearing scheme of the State government.

Being a State known for its high meat consumption, the implementation of these organised slaughter houses by the TSSGDCFL will not only see further increase in the demand for meat purchased, but also help benefit the farmers rearing the sheep.

According to TSSGDCFL assistant director Dr C Satyanarayana, export for the meat is quite low compared to global standards due to several constraints. “The present price of 1 kg mutton is anywhere between Rs 500-700. But when it comes to export rates, 1 kg of mutton will be approximately $7.5, which is somewhat short of Rs 650. Export of meat as such is not lucrative for meat-sellers.

And moreover, with the increasing demand for meat in the State, meat vendors do not see fall in demand in future.” he said. According to him the scheme of bringing about organised slaughterhouses in Hyderabad will create a middleman-free project and will also help benefit the farmers directly.