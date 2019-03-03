Home States Telangana

Telangana government plans slew of measures to improve market for sheep meat

According to  TSSGDCFL assistant director Dr C Satyanarayana,  export for the meat is quite low compared to global standards due to several constraints.

Published: 03rd March 2019 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2019 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Apoorva Jayachandran
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Plans are afoot by the Telangana State Sheep and Goat Development Cooperative Federation Limited (TSSGDCFL) to introduce a slew of measures to improve market for sheep meat by meeting the demand in Hyderabad while ensuring meat sellers are benefitted directly.  The corporation looks to set up new organised slaughterhouses within Hyderabad in the coming years under the Rs 5,000 crore budget allotted for sheep distribution-cum-rearing scheme of the State government.

Being a State known for its high meat consumption, the implementation of these organised slaughter houses by the TSSGDCFL will not only see further increase in the demand for meat purchased, but also help benefit the farmers rearing the sheep. 

According to  TSSGDCFL assistant director Dr C Satyanarayana,  export for the meat is quite low compared to global standards due to several constraints. “The present price of 1 kg mutton is anywhere between Rs 500-700. But when it comes to export rates, 1 kg of mutton will be approximately $7.5, which is somewhat short of Rs 650. Export of meat as such is not lucrative for meat-sellers.

And moreover, with the increasing demand for meat in the State, meat vendors do not see fall in demand in future.” he said. According to him the scheme of bringing about organised slaughterhouses in Hyderabad will create a middleman-free project and will also help benefit the farmers directly. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TSSGDCFL) Sheep meat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. (Photo | AFP)
US offers $1 million reward for Osama bin Laden's son
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Gallery
Here is a selection of some of the best pictures clicked by New Indian Express photographers. IN PHOTO | A view of Lord Shiva's installation at Lord Trikoteswara Swamy temple on the eve of Maha Shiva Ratri festival at Kotappakonda in Guntur, Andhra Prades
The week in pics: From wildfires to Maha Shivaratri preparations
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp