Two students die in road accidents in Telangana

HYDERABAD:  Two students died in separate accidents that occurred very close to their homes at Moinabad and Meerpet in the city’s outskirts on Saturday while returning home from school.  Basavani Varun, 11, was run over by his school van at Moinabad. 

Ketavath Ganesh,7, was mowed down by a speeding tractor just metres away from his house at Meerpet in Rachakonda. He suffered severe injuries and was rushed to a nearby private hospital, but the Class I student was declared brought dead by doctors there. 

Intermediate student collapses during exam, dies

A 17-year-old Intermediate second-year student collapsed and died, reportedly due to heart attack while writing the exam on Saturday.  Gopiraj, a resident of Yellareddyguda, was writing the exam, when he collapsed suddenly.  Police made a general diary (GD) entry and shifted the body to hospital for postmortem.  According to police, minutes after he appeared for exams, he suffered chest pain and collapsed at the exam centre.

 Around 7.30 am, Gopiraj left his residence without having breakfast and reached the exam centre located at SD road under Ramgopalpet police limits. ‘’The college staff and the police officials present there shifted him to a nearby private hospital, where the doctors declared him dead, ‘’ sub-inspector Prathap Reddy said.

Later, his body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital mortuary for postmortem.  
Police said they made a general diary for the investigation and that further action would be initiated after receiving the postmortem report.  The actual cause of death and more details will be revealed in the autopsy report, police told the media.

Inter student ends life
In a tragic incident, an intermediate student committed suicide on Saturday at Miyapur, by hanging himself in the hostel room allegedly over fear of failing in examinations. The deceased was identified as Palla Pradeep Reddy (16).

According to police, Pradeep Reddy was a first-year Intermediate student of Sri Chaitanya College.
 He came back to the hostel on Friday after appearing for English examination at Kukatpally and chose to stay back in the room after lunch without reporting for the study hour. 
Later, in the evening, Pradeep was found hanging from the ceiling fan using a towel.

