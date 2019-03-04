Home States Telangana

BJP will win all 38 MP seats in TS, Andhra: Ram Madhav

He was responding to a question posed by an audience member that BJP has neglected Andhra Pradesh when it came to special category status (SCS).

Published: 04th March 2019 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 09:50 AM

Ram Madhav

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “NDA will win 38 seats from the two states. There were times when only two parliamentarians represented BJP in the Lok Sabha. Even at that time one of them was from the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh,” observed BJP national general secretary, Ram Madhav, Addressing a ‘forum for free thinkers, Hyderabad chapter’ on Sunday.

He was responding to a question posed by an audience member that BJP has neglected Andhra Pradesh when it came to special category status (SCS). Madhav added that the party has implemented 85 per cent of promises made as per Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

On the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, Madhav maintained that it was a ‘new doctrine’ that ensured that terror camps in Pakistan were shot down. According to him, under the UPA, the government would raise every cross-border violation with the United Nations.

Throughout his speech, Madhav tried to bring out a contrast between the BJP and UPA. At one point Madhav claimed, “..no force on earth that can corrupt Modi.”

