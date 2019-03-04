Home States Telangana

K Chandrashekar Rao trying to kill my career: Gudur Narayan Reddy

TPCC treasurer Gudur Narayan Reddy alleged that CM K Chandrashekar Rao is restricting the political growth of others politicians for the sake of his son and TRS working president, KT Rama Rao.

Published: 04th March 2019

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao

By Express News Service

Condemning Rao for encouraging defections to win MLC elections, he said that Congress party had the required strength to win one MLC polls under MLAs quota. He alleged that “KCR is trying to throttle my political career and wants to see his son as a chief minister”.

