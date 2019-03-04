Home States Telangana

Pakistani prisoners segregated for safety in Hyderabad jails

One of them is lodged in Cherlapally prison, the other two are in Chanchalguda.

Image used for representational purpose only

By Ajay Moses
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an attempt to prevent any violent attack on three Pakistani prisoners lodged in Cherlapally and Chanchalguda Central prisons in Hyderabad, State prisons department officials have separated them from other prisoners by putting them into secluded cells.

One of them is lodged in Cherlapally prison, the other two are in Chanchalguda. They are in prison for overstaying in the country, visa fraud and espionage.The officials’ actions can be connected to the recent death of a Pakistani prisoner in Jaipur Central jail - he was reportedly stoned to death by inmates. It had happened a couple of days after terrorists attacked a CRPF convoy in Pulwama, Jammu & Kashmir, killing over 40 paramilitary personnel in the process.

VK Singh, Director General of Prisons and Correction Services, said, “We feel there is a possibility of attacks on Pakistani prisoners in view of cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.”
The three prisoners will be kept away from regular prison barracks. They will not be allowed to meet fellow inmates and their movements will be closely monitored.

Akula Narasimha, Inspector General, State Prisons Department, said, “Just like civilians, inmates are likely to become hostile towards Pakistani prisoners when Indian security personnel are attacked by terrorists. There is the possibility of these prisoners being stoned.”

“However, hostility against Pakistani prisoners cannot be ruled out. Also, when inmates in other jails listen to or read about these incidents, they tend to get similar ideas,” explained Singh.It may be mentioned that there have been instances of inmates going on a hunger strike, asking prison officials to contribute money towards relief of families injured or dead in cross-border conflicts. Currently, as per government statistics, there are 97 Pakistanis lodged in Indian prisons, convicted for various crimes.

