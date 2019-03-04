TSSPDCL worker held for chain snatching

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police Sunday arrested K Srinvas (28), a contract staff of power distribution company, TSSPDCL, for chain snatching. Srinivas had reportedly collected money from consumers via bill payments and spent it on toddy and other luxuries.

He resorted to chain snatching to ‘earn’ this money back. Shamshabad DCP N Prakash Reddy said that they have linked Srinivas to six snatching cases and recovered from him 10 tolas of gold worth Rs 3.2 lakh and a bike used to commit the offences.

Srinivas stopped showing up at work in November 2018. As he still had the money he collected as bill payments, TSSPDCL officials tried to get a hold of him. By that time he had spent all the money. While continuing to avoid company officials, in January, Srinivas came across a news clip about lonely women being targeted by chain snatchers. ‘Inspired’ by the seemingly easy money, he also started to snatch chains.