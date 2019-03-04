Home States Telangana

TSSPDCL worker held for chain snatching

Cyberabad police Sunday arrested K Srinvas (28), a contract staff of power distribution company, TSSPDCL, for chain snatching.

Published: 04th March 2019 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Workers dry freshly-made bricks in the sun, preparing them to be burnt at the brick kiln

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police Sunday arrested K Srinvas (28), a contract staff of power distribution company, TSSPDCL, for chain snatching. Srinivas had reportedly collected money from consumers via bill payments and spent it on toddy and other luxuries.

He resorted to chain snatching to ‘earn’ this money back. Shamshabad DCP N Prakash Reddy said that they have linked Srinivas to six snatching cases and recovered from him 10 tolas of gold worth Rs 3.2 lakh and a bike used to commit the offences.

Srinivas stopped showing up at work in November 2018. As he still had the money he collected as bill payments, TSSPDCL officials tried to get a hold of him. By that time he had spent all the money. While continuing to avoid company officials, in January, Srinivas came across a news clip about lonely women being targeted by chain snatchers. ‘Inspired’ by the seemingly easy money, he also started to snatch chains.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chain snatching

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
President Ram Nath Kovind at Sulur Air Force Station during the President's Colours Presentation in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
News in pictures: From the President's Colours Presentation to US tornadoes
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (L) during a practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. | PTI
India vs Australia: Players sweat it out at VCA Stadium ahead of second ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp