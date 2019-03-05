Andhra Pradesh, Telangana slug it out over alleged breach of voters’ data

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The controversy over the alleged data theft of voters and beneficiaries of AP government purportedly for creating voter profiles by the Telugu Desam Party using an app Seva Mitra is developing into yet another full-blown political confrontation between the two sibling States.

The mercury in political barometer shot up on Monday when Telangana political leadership declared that if the IT Grids India Limited, located in Hyderabad, had resorted to theft of data of people of AP, it would not leave anyone, regardless of one’s stature and station.

If TRS working president KT Rama Rao sounded a warning to the AP government that the latter would become the main culprit if it is proved that data was, indeed, stolen. He wanted to know why AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was not willing to face any inquiry if there was no data theft.

He asked: “Naidu either sold the data or had transferred it free of cost to IT Grid India, located in Hyderabad. He described as preposterous Naidu ’s allegation that TRS had stolen the data for YSRC. “What do we do with the data of people in AP and why should we give it to YSRC? If there is no truth in the data breach, why did AP CM meet Advocate General?”

Naidu reacted in equal measure, asserting that no one can touch his TDP as the data it had was one that had been built over years and it was a personal issue. The Telangana police had no business to register case related to AP data, he said. He alleged at a public meeting in Madanapalle that the sequence of events on Monday was the handiwork of KCR and YSRC chief Jagan Mohan Reddy. Earlier in the day, he asked: "How can my party's data compiled over the past three decades be called stolen data?" Meanwhile a resident of KPHB lodged a complaint with police against Naidu.