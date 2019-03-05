Case in Hyderabad against Chandrababu Naidu for ‘inciting hatred’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Hyderabad resident on Monday approached KPHB police to lodge a complaint against AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, saying he was ‘creating hatred between public of both States with his comments on the issue’.

Earlier in the day, Chandrababu Naidu, reacting to Cyberabad’s investigation into the case, took to Twitter, questioning Telangana police’s authority in registering cases on an issue related to data from Andhra Pradesh.

The police complaint against Naidu was lodged by K Srinivas Reddy, a resident of KPHB. In his complaint he also said that people in both States are happy in Telangana, irrespective of where they were from.