Home States Telangana

Case in Hyderabad against Chandrababu Naidu for ‘inciting hatred’

The police complaint against Naidu was lodged by K Srinivas Reddy, a resident of KPHB.

Published: 05th March 2019 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Hyderabad resident on Monday approached KPHB police to lodge a complaint against AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, saying he was ‘creating hatred between public of both States with his comments on the issue’.

Earlier in the day, Chandrababu Naidu, reacting to Cyberabad’s investigation into the case, took to Twitter, questioning Telangana police’s authority in registering cases on an issue related to data from Andhra Pradesh.

The police complaint against Naidu was lodged by K Srinivas Reddy, a resident of KPHB. In his complaint he also said that people in both States are happy in Telangana, irrespective of where they were from.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu KPHB police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, in Srinagar. | AP
Kashmir trade bodies call for strike against Jamaat-e-Islami ban
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp