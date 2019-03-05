Home States Telangana

Defected MLAs claim Congress offered Rs 50 lakh

Speaking to reporters at the Assembly media point, Sakku and Kantha Rao alleged that PCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy was spreading canards against them.

Published: 05th March 2019 10:15 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress MLAs Atram Sakku and Rega Kantha Rao, who defected to TRS, on Monday alleged that the Congress party offered Rs 50 lakh to them to vote for Congress candidate in MLC elections. “The Congress offered money to its own MLAs. If we are for money, we should have continued in Congress. We have joined TRS for the development,” they said.

Speaking to reporters at the Assembly media point, Sakku and Kantha Rao alleged that PCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy was spreading canards against them. “We have decided to walk with CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. We have also declared that we will resign as MLAs and contest again on TRS ticket. But, the PCC chief levelling false allegations against us shamelessly.”

Stating that though there were just 16 MLAs in the Congress, there were four groups in the party, Sakku and Kantha Rao dared the Congress leaders to come to their Assembly segments and stage dharnas. They asked the Congress leaders not to make statements which would hurt the self-respect of the Adivasi MLAs.
“When MLAs belonging to upper caste switched their loyalties, no one is dare to criticise them,” Sakku said and demanded that the Congress leaders to take back their allegations against them.

