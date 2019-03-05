It’s natural: KT Rama Rao defends defections and says more leaders to join TRS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president KT Rama Rao, while defending the defection of two Congress MLAs to the pink party, hinted at some more desertions from other parties.“From grassroots level to State level several leaders from other parties are willing to join TRS,” Rama Rao told reporters at Telangana Bhavan on Monday.

Rama Rao also recalled that the TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao declared in 2014 that TRS would be no more a “movement party” but would transform into a political party.However, Rama Rao found fault with PCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy’s statement that the TRS “purchased” the Congress MLAs.

“MLAs are not articles for sale in the market. By uttering such words, the PCC chief hurt the self-respect of Adivasi MLAs,” Rama Rao said.

He recalled that BJP MP from Bahraich Savitri Bai Phule joined Congress in the presence of AICC president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in UP on Sunday.“Has the Congress too purchased her? Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy too joined Congress. TDP MLA A Revanth Reddy joined Congress. TRS MLCs Yadava Reddy and Bhoopathi Reddy joined Congress recently. Has the Congress purchased all these leaders?” Rama Rao wondered.

Not a new trend

The TRS working president said that two Congress MLAs Atram Sakku and Rega Kantha Rao issued a joint statement that they were joining TRS for the development of tribals and their respective Assembly segments. They also declared that if necessary they would resign as MLAs and contest on TRS ticket.

“Changing parties is not new. Some leaders may review their decisions and proceed further in politics. It is natural. But, PCC chief made statements against Congress MLAs in an arrogant manner, which hurt the self-respect of the Adivasi MLAs,” Rama Rao said.

Rama Rao also recalled that the Congress lured TRS MLAs when YS Rajasekhar Reddy was the Chief Minister. TDP, which was a poll partner of the Congress in Telangana elections, lured 26 YSRCP MLAs into TDP in AP. Even TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu changed the party. “It is not fair on the part of PCC chief to say that changing party itself is a mistake,” Rama Rao said.

The TRS leader also recalled that Congress MLA K Rajagopal Reddy made it very clear that the MLAs were leaving the party as the State Congress had no able leadership.Asked whether the TRS was encouraging defections only to win five seats in Council elections, Rama Rao said: “We can win all the five MLC seats with second preference votes.”