Warangal: A tower drama ends in a wedding

After an hour of persuasion, the police finally got her to come down from the cell-phone tower, averting what could have been a suicide.

Published: 06th March 2019 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

A woman climbed cell tower after her lover got engaged to another woman. They later get married | Express

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A 21-year woman climbed atop a cell-phone tower and threatened to jump off it after she found out that the man she had been in a relationship with had gotten engaged to another woman, allegedly, for her dowry. The incident occurred in Pegadapalli village of Warangal on Tuesday.

According to police, D Mallika, a nurse working at private nursing home in the district, had been in a relationship with N Babu for about a year and planning to get married to him. A few days ago, she got to know that Babu had gotten engaged to another woman.

Subsequently, she had tried to convince him to get married to her, but he had refused to do so. Nearly an hour after trying to convince her to climb down by police and members of a women’s group, she finally budged. The police summoned the couple and counselled them. Later, it was reported that the duo did, in fact, get married.

Locals claimed that Babu wanted to marry the other woman because her family had offered him dowry.

cell-phone tower Pegadapalli village Warangal wedding

