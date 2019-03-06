Home States Telangana

Canadian held with satellite phone at RGIA

A 22-year-old Evan Farkas, who landed at the RGI airport from Canada on Sunday, was apprehended by the security personnel for carrying satellite phone, as it is banned for use in India.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 22-year-old Evan Farkas, who landed at the RGI airport from Canada on Sunday, was apprehended by the security personnel for carrying satellite phone, as it is banned for use in India.

According to police, Evan is working as an engineer in Canada and is on an on-site tunneling works of an oil refinery at Vizag. He was assigned with the task of installing tunnel boring machines at the site. While passing through the security checks, he was intercepted by the CISF personnel in the airport, who found the device with him. On inquiry, he revealed that the device was issued to him by his employer in Canada to communicate during his work at the site since mobile phones are not possible there. A notice was issued to him and the device was seized. He will have to attend the court for trial proceedings.

Satellite phones are generally used by ‘anti-social elements’ in India and were last found being used by Maoists during the encounter of Araku MLA Kidari Sarvewara Rao in Vizag district on September last year. The terrorists who struck in Mumbai in 2008 also communicated with their handlers in Pakistan using satellite phones.

