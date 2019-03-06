Cong cadres spar over Kantha Rao’s defection

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Tension prevailed in Manugur town when three MLAs and a former Union minister tried to enter the Congress party office there, only to be obstructed by the followers of Pinapaka MLA Rega Kantha Rao, who had only recently announced his decision to defect to the TRS party.

Senior Congress leaders had called for a protest against Kantha Rao’s defection. Bhadrachalam MLA Podem Veeraiah, Kothagudem MLA V Venkateswara Rao and MLA Seethakka tried to go to the office but Kantha Rao’s supporters were already there. They did not let the three leaders enter the office.

Both sides had a massive argument, leading to a fallout. Police forces were deployed at the spot in anticipation of a fight. Later, speaking to media persons, Seethakka demanded that Kantha Rao resign from his post as MLA as he was elected as a member of the Congress party. “He has betrayed Congress and also tribals in the region who believed he would help their community develop,” she said.

Former Union minister P Balaram Naik also joined the MLAs in their protest. He said Kantha Rao changing parties only a few months into the new government was not correct. “He should first meet party leaders and apologise to them personally,” he said.

Meanwhile, another protest was organised in Khammam town by the district Congress party committee. District president P Durgaprasad and leaders Javeed, Deepak Chowdhary and other participated in the rally.