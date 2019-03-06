Modi government politicising Pulwama terror attack: P Chidambaram

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Modi government is politicising the Pulwama terror attack by disclosing different numbers of terrorist killed in the Balakot air strike that followed, said former Union minister P Chidambaram while speaking at the launch of his new book, “Undaunted - Save the idea of India” here on Tuesday.

The former minister who condemned the Pulwama attack also lauded the Air Force’s (IAF) air strike at Balakot. He said, “The Indian Air Force does not belong to any government, it belongs to the country. IAF struck the target and the Air chief says, we (Army) have achieved the objective of the strike. I accept it, I salute it. The debate started when people started throwing numbers,” he said.BJP president Amit Shah claimed that more than 250 terrorists were killed in the air strike on February 26.