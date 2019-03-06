Home States Telangana

Modi government politicising Pulwama terror attack: P Chidambaram

The former minister who condemned the Pulwama attack also lauded the Air Force’s (IAF) air strike at Balakot. 

Published: 06th March 2019 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

P Chidambaram

Congress leader P Chidambaram (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Modi government is politicising the Pulwama terror attack by disclosing different numbers of terrorist killed in the Balakot air strike that followed, said former Union minister P Chidambaram while speaking at the launch of his new book, “Undaunted - Save the idea of India”  here on Tuesday.  

The former minister who condemned the Pulwama attack also lauded the Air Force’s (IAF) air strike at Balakot.  He said, “The Indian Air Force does not belong to any government, it belongs to the country.  IAF struck the target and the Air chief says, we (Army) have achieved the objective of the strike. I accept it, I salute it. The debate started when people started throwing numbers,” he said.BJP president Amit Shah claimed that more than 250 terrorists were killed in the air strike on February 26.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Modi government Pulwama terror attack Balakot air strike P Chidambaram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Interior Secretary of Pakistan talks about detaining 44 suspects
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp