Three-way battle expected in MLC Graduates’ segment

Prominent leaders from TRS, Congress and BJP will be pitted against each other this time.

Published: 06th March 2019 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

BJP’s MLC candidate P Sugunakar Rao presents his nomination papers to District Collector Sarfaraz Ahmad in Karimnagar on Tuesday | Express

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: It is going to be a three-way contest for the MLC Graduates’ constituency (Karimnagar, Adilabad, Nizamabad, Medak). Prominent leaders from TRS, Congress and BJP will be pitted against each other this time.

On the last day for filing nominations, BJP Kisan Morcha National General Secretary P Sugunakar Rao submitted his papers to Karimnagar District Collector Sarfaraz Ahmad. From Congress, former MLA and senior party leader T Jeevan Reddy had filed his nomination a few days ago.

Leaders from both BJP and Congress leaders have said that their candidate will win this election as the political situation has changed since 2014. Five years ago, they said  elections were about the Telangana movement; this time, it will be about the TRS government’s performance in power. Of course, this is what they said before the recent Assembly elections as well. BJP was almost wiped out, with just one MLA to show, while Congress candidates could win in only 19 segments.

Meanwhile, there is quite a confusion about who TRS will throw its weight behind. M Chandrashekar Goud, a former deputy transport commissioner, resigned from his cushy government job a few days ago and filed his nomination as a candidate.

He took out a massive rally that was attended by several local TRS leaders. Goud was seen under a banner with the faces of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and TRS working president KT Rama Rao. The vehicles that were part of the procession had TRS flags on them.

Then there are  Yadagiri Shekhar Rao, state secretary of Telangana Recognised Schools Management Association, and TNGO leader MA Hameed. Both of them claim to have TRS’ support. However, party high command has not yet announced its candidate officially. Also, several others, such as former TV anchor Rani Rudrama Devi, filed their nomination papers on Tuesday.

MLC Graduates

