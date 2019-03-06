TRS has to deal with demands for heirs as preps for Lok Sabha polls begin

VV Balakrishna By

HYDERABAD: The massive exercise by TRS for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls will commence on Wednesday with party working president KT Rama addressing Karimnagar Parliamentary party preparatory meeting, first in the series of such meetings.

Though, TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will select the candidates, Rama Rao will study the situation at the ground level and give a report to the Chief Minister before the latter takes the call on the exercise. Notwithstanding the preparatory meetings, heirs of several TRS leaders are eyeing the TRS tickets in the Lok Sabha elections.

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav’s son Sai Kiran is aspiring for Secunderabad Lok Sabha ticket.“We are trying our best for the ticket. It is up to party president to take a decision on the selection,” a close aide of Srinivas Yadav said.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and senior leader K Srihari’s daughter Kavya, who is a pathologist, is also interested to jump into active politics. In the recent Assembly elections, she unsuccessfully tried for Station Ghanpur ticket. Kavya may seek Warangal Lok Sabha seat.

Likewise, MLA and senior leader DS Redya Naik’s daughter Kavitha may seek Mahabubabad ticket. If former Home Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy joins TRS, she may also demand Chevella ticket for her son Karthik Reddy.

The TRS, barring a few MLAs, fielded all the sitting MLAs again in the recent Assembly elections. Asked whether the sitting MPs too would be given tickets again, a TRS leader said: “KCR announced 105 candidates in a single day for Assembly elections. It is not a difficult task for him to announce 19 candidates for Lok Sabha elections.”

Asked when the TRS candidates for LS polls will be announced, TRS working president KT Rama Rao said: “It is the job of party president KCR. KCR is the best judge. Let him decide.” However, the party sources confirmed that the search for “winning horses” began in the ruling party.

Starting with Karimnagar meeting on Wednesday, KTR will hold as many as 16 meetings, which will conclude on March 17 with Mahbubnagar meeting.“The preparatory meetings are intended to ensure victory to party candidates, whoever they may be,” Rama Rao said.

However, Rama Rao is likely to explain the need for TRS to win 16 Lok Sabha seats. For example, in Karimnagar meeting KTR would explain that the Hyderabad-Karimnagar railway line was laid up to Gajwel now. If the TRS MP was elected, then he/she would fight for expansion of railway line up to Karimnagar.

If a TRS candidate won from Mahabubabad, then the MP would fight for Bayyaram steel factory. The TRS sources pointed out that when TR Balu was Union Minster he influenced the Central government sanctioned several national highways to Tamil Nadu. When Lalu Prasad Yadav was Railway Minister, he sanctioned a railway line to the town of his mother-in-law.

“In the next Lok Sabha, neither BJP nor Congress will get complete majority. The TRS MPs are going to play a key role and bring railway line to Karimnagar, steel factory Bayyaram and many more, “ a TRS leader explained.

All arrangements in place in Karimnagar

Karimnmagar: Karimnagar MP B Vinod Kumar, MLA Gangula Kamalakar and other district leaders of TRS are overseeing the arrangements for the pink party’s preparatory meeting for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to be organised at the Government SRR Degree College ground on Wednesday.The party cadre are competing with each other, in making arrangements to give a grand welcome to KT Rama Rao, who will be visiting the city for the first time after taking over the working president of TRS. As a result several flex banners, party flags and festoons have come up all over the city.Party leaders and cadre from seven Assembly segments, under Karimnagar Parliamentary constituency, will be attending the meeting, where KT Rama Rao will make suggestions on how to win the seat in the coming elections.

Yadadri too is gearing up for TRS meeting

Yadadri: Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district TRS party leaders are also making all arrangements for Bhuvanagiri Parliament constituency preparatory meeting which will be held at Bhuvanagiri on March 7 under the supervision of party working president KT Rama Rao. About seven Assembly constituencies — Bhuvanagiri, Alair, Thungathurty, Suryapet, Kodad, Nakrekal and Munugode — come under the Bhuvanagiri Parliamentary constituency. The pink party is expecting about 40,000 to 50,000 majority in each Assembly constituency. The party leaders are planning to gather 20,000 party leaders to participate in Parliament constituency preparatory meeting.