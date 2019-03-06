What private information was stolen, Ravula asks KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TDP politburo member Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy on Tuesday asked TRS working president KT Rama Rao to reveal what confidential information was allegedly stolen by a private company. Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, the TDP leader said that the information available in the public domain should be not be considered as confidential. The data relating to public would be available with the government, he said.

Then, how could the TRS government come to know about the information. Even, the Election Commission of India would send the voters’ list to the parties.The bigwigs in Telangana government should maintain restraint in the data theft case, Ravula said while alleging that the TRS was targeting the TDP.

He wondered how the TRS joined hands with YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who was against the formation of separate Telangana. Ravula alleged that TRS chief KCR is trying to make Jagan, who earlier adopted resolutions against the formation of Telangana, as AP Chief Minister.

Ravula said that some Telangana ministers are not discharging their duties and instead trying to make Jagan as AP Chief Minister.

KTR and Kavitha have questioned the corruption of Jagan Mohan Reddy in the past, the TDP politburo member recalled. The TRS was tarnishing the image of Hyderabad brand by raking up data theft issue, he said.