Home States Telangana

What private information was stolen, Ravula asks KTR

Ravula said that some Telangana ministers are not discharging their duties and instead trying to make Jagan as AP Chief Minister.

Published: 06th March 2019 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TDP politburo member Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy on Tuesday asked TRS working president KT Rama Rao to reveal what confidential information was allegedly stolen by a private company. Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, the TDP leader said that the information available in the public domain should be not be considered as confidential. The data relating to public would be available with the government, he said.

Then, how could the TRS government come to know about the information. Even, the Election Commission of India would send the voters’ list to the parties.The bigwigs in Telangana government should maintain restraint in the data theft case, Ravula said while alleging that the TRS was targeting the TDP.

He wondered how the TRS joined hands with YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who was against the formation of separate Telangana. Ravula alleged that TRS chief KCR is trying to make Jagan, who earlier adopted resolutions against the formation of Telangana, as AP Chief Minister.

Ravula said that some Telangana ministers are not discharging their duties and instead trying to make Jagan as AP Chief Minister.

KTR and Kavitha have questioned the corruption of Jagan Mohan Reddy in the past, the TDP politburo member recalled. The TRS was tarnishing the image of Hyderabad brand by raking up data theft issue, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Interior Secretary of Pakistan talks about detaining 44 suspects
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp