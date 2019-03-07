Every MP will have a role to play in formation of government at Centre, says KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao’s proposed Federal Front is likely to take definite shape only after the Lok Sabha polls. The TRS leadership is expecting that like-minded regional parties, which maintain equidistance from both Congress and BJP, may get around 70 to 100 LS seats after the polls. In the event of BJP and Congress failing to get a majority, like minded regional parties, under the aegis of Federal Front, are expected to decide the next Prime Minister.

TRS working president KT Rama Rao hinted the same at the Karimnagar Parliamentary Party preparatory meeting, the first of 16, held in Karimnagar on Wednesday. “We will join hands with like-minded regional parties, which are expected to get 70 to 100 in the LS polls,” Rama Rao said.

Enumerating welfare and developmental activities in the State, Rama Rao said that the country needed a “visionary-leader” like KCR. Rama Rao also predicted that the BJP-led NDA would not get more than 150 to 160 seats in the polls. The Congress-led UPA would get 100 to 110 seats. “Various surveys indicated that both the NDA and UPA will not get the required numbers. Every single MP will play a key role in the formation of the next government at the Centre. There is a need for TRS to win 16 LS seats. Then, TRS MPs will decide who should sit on the Prime Minister’s chair,” Rama Rao said.

Rama Rao alleged that though BJP got a full majority in 2014 elections, it did nothing good to the country. The Modi government failed to help Telangana. “They have a bullet train from Mumbai to Delhi via Gujarat. But what about Telangana’s needs,” Rama Rao asked.

Despite recommendations of Niti Aayog, the Modi government has failed to give any funds to flagship programmes in the State such as Mission Kakatiya and Mission Bhagiratha, Rama Rao pointed out.

KTR to visit Warangal today

TRS leaders in Warangal are busy preparing for party working president KT Rama Rao’s visit scheduled on Thursday. Rama Rao will be addressing a Parliamentary preparedness meeting in the city.Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, MLC Kadiyam Srihari, Warangal (W) MLA D Vinay Bhaskar and Warangal (E) MLA N Narender have been entrusted the responsibility of seeing that the meeting goes smoothly.