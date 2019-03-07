Home States Telangana

NMDC signs pact with GSI for sharing of data

With its expert team of geologists, NMDC was identified as a nodal agency by the Union Ministry of Mines for specialized mineral exploration works.

Published: 07th March 2019 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 08:29 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: NMDC has achieved one more milestone in the field of mineral exploration as it signed Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Geological Survey of India for sharing of Aero-Geophysical Data (Magnetic) for mineral exploration in part of Obvious Geological Potential (OGP Block-2) in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

The MoA was signed by M Mahadevan, Executive Director (RPS) on behalf of NMDC and Dr Dayanand, DDG and HoD, AMSE, GSI in the presence of PK Satpathy, Director (Production), Dr. TRK  Rao, Director (Commercial), NMDC and senior officials of NMDC, GSI, NRSC-ISRO, NGRI and Osmania University, Hyderabad.

The data would be processed jointly by NMDC-Centre of Exploration Geophysics, Osmania University for obtaining more diamondiferous areas/targets in the 18 diamondiferous blocks allocated to NMDC through Gazette by GOMP.

NRSC and NMDC have also developed a mobile application to collect the field data.

