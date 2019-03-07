Reach out to everyone, even Congress sympathisers: KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: TRS working president KT Rama Rao exuded confidence that the TRS candidate would win from Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency with a thumping majority in the upcoming polls. Rama Rao recalled that B Vinod Kumar, the current MP from Karimnagar, received 45 per cent of all votes in the 2014 elections, winning the seat with a 2 lakh victory margin. “In the recent Assembly elections, TRS candidates from constituencies within this Lok Sabha seat got 56 per cent of the total votes. I am sure that, this time, the TRS candidate will win with a larger victory margin,” he said.

Rama Rao called upon party workers to reach out to all voters. “Party workers may think a particular voter is a Congress sympathiser and talk to him/her. But remember, Congress workers too benefited from Rythu Bandhu scheme. All beneficiaries of the scheme are KCR’s (CM K Chandrasekhar Rao) fans,” he said.

He added that KCR and party general secretary K Keshava Rao will finalise candidates for LS polls.

Karimnagar sentiment

Rama Rao recalled that all of TRS’ parliamentary campaigns have been launched from Karimnagar. In fact, this is where KCR held his first major public meeting after launching TRS in 2001.