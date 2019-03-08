Data theft not TS-AP dispute, says Talasani

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that the alleged theft of data of AP people was not a dispute between sibling States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Srinivas Yadav said that some people were giving a picture that the data theft case was a dispute between the two State governments.

“It is unfortunate that the AP Ministers lodged a complaint against Telangana government,” said Srinivas Yadav, who also found fault with some media outlets that are trying to tarnish the image of Telangana government.

Srinivas Yadav said that the TDP leaders issued conflicting statements on data theft. One day the TDP leaders alleged that their data was stolen and on the following day they said that there was no theft of data.

Yadav suggested that the journalists should form a committee and reveal the facts. Yadav also said that the data was not pertaining to TDP membership but in fact it belonged to people of AP.

He alleged that AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu was destabilising every institution and misleading the people with his false statements.