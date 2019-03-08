Home States Telangana

HC directs ECI to file affidavit over voters’ list issue

The bench directed the Election Commission of India counsel to file an affidavit in this regard and posted the matter to Monday for further hearing. 

Published: 08th March 2019 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2019 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to file an affidavit explaining the software used in preparation of voters’ list. 
The bench refused to consider the plea of the petitioner for deletion of all Aadhaar data held by the ECI and the State Election Commissions of Andhra Pradesh anwd Telangana.

The bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice A Rajasheker Reddy was passing this order in the PIL filed by Srinivas Kodali, an engineer based in Hyderabad, complaining that the software used by the Election Commission of India in preparing and maintaining the voters’ list has led to deletion of about 27 lakh votes in Telangana and 19 lakh votes in Andhra Pradesh.

The bench directed the Election Commission of India counsel to file an affidavit in this regard and posted the matter to Monday for further hearing. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
In Russia, flower sales bloom for International Women's Day
Gallery
MS Dhoni bats in the nets during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against Australia in Ranchi. | AP
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni sweat it out at JSCA Stadium ahead of third ODI
Australia's Adam Zampa, right, bowls in the nets to teammate Marcus Stoinis during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against India in Ranchi. | AP
Australian cricketers hit the nets ahead of crucial third ODI against India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp