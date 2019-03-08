HC directs ECI to file affidavit over voters’ list issue

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to file an affidavit explaining the software used in preparation of voters’ list.

The bench refused to consider the plea of the petitioner for deletion of all Aadhaar data held by the ECI and the State Election Commissions of Andhra Pradesh anwd Telangana.

The bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice A Rajasheker Reddy was passing this order in the PIL filed by Srinivas Kodali, an engineer based in Hyderabad, complaining that the software used by the Election Commission of India in preparing and maintaining the voters’ list has led to deletion of about 27 lakh votes in Telangana and 19 lakh votes in Andhra Pradesh.

The bench directed the Election Commission of India counsel to file an affidavit in this regard and posted the matter to Monday for further hearing.