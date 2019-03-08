Home States Telangana

National Defence College delegation calls on Guv

According to the Governor, threats come in the shape of disruption, sabotage and subversion. “Earlier, it was easy to trace these threats as human elements were involved.

Published: 08th March 2019 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2019 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Governor ESL Narasimhan interacts with the team of officers and faculty members from the National Defence College, at Raj Bhavan, in Hyderabad on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Governor ESL Narasimhan on Thursday, acknowledging the panic and rumour-mongering on social media, cautioned one and all about the harm social media websites can cause to the society. Addressing a team of officers and faculty members of National Defence College at Raj Bhavan, the Governor said that cyber warfare, or cyber threats in general, are not new and have existed for quite some time.

A team of officers led by Abhay Tripathi, Additional Secretary & Faculty-in charge of National Defence College, called on the Governor as part of their visit to Telangana under the “National Security and Strategic Studies” training programme at the National Defence College, Ministry of Defence, New Delhi. The team of fifteen officers also consisted of one defence officer each from Australia, Malaysia and Bhutan.

According to the Governor, threats come in the shape of disruption, sabotage and subversion. “Earlier, it was easy to trace these threats as human elements were involved. But today, because of the digital world, it has become difficult to find the origin of such threats. There is little human intervention and the spread is far and wide,” he said. The Governor added that nowadays, only wars of low intensity are being fought as no country would want to fritter away their precious human resources. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
In Russia, flower sales bloom for International Women's Day
Gallery
MS Dhoni bats in the nets during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against Australia in Ranchi. | AP
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni sweat it out at JSCA Stadium ahead of third ODI
Australia's Adam Zampa, right, bowls in the nets to teammate Marcus Stoinis during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against India in Ranchi. | AP
Australian cricketers hit the nets ahead of crucial third ODI against India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp