National Defence College delegation calls on Guv

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Governor ESL Narasimhan on Thursday, acknowledging the panic and rumour-mongering on social media, cautioned one and all about the harm social media websites can cause to the society. Addressing a team of officers and faculty members of National Defence College at Raj Bhavan, the Governor said that cyber warfare, or cyber threats in general, are not new and have existed for quite some time.

A team of officers led by Abhay Tripathi, Additional Secretary & Faculty-in charge of National Defence College, called on the Governor as part of their visit to Telangana under the “National Security and Strategic Studies” training programme at the National Defence College, Ministry of Defence, New Delhi. The team of fifteen officers also consisted of one defence officer each from Australia, Malaysia and Bhutan.

According to the Governor, threats come in the shape of disruption, sabotage and subversion. “Earlier, it was easy to trace these threats as human elements were involved. But today, because of the digital world, it has become difficult to find the origin of such threats. There is little human intervention and the spread is far and wide,” he said. The Governor added that nowadays, only wars of low intensity are being fought as no country would want to fritter away their precious human resources.