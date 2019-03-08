Home States Telangana

Trujet Airways announces special offers

With an objective to provide affordable flying experience to one and all, Trujet Airways will launch exclusive offers on March 8.  

Published: 08th March 2019 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2019 08:44 AM

airport, flight, aeroplane

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With an objective to provide affordable flying experience to one and all, Trujet Airways will launch exclusive offers on March 8.  Taking forward India’s UDAN project which connects various unreserved and underserved cities to the metropolises, the airline will be offering over one lakh seats at a base fare of Rs 799 as part of this new launch.

Called “Sky for All”, Trujet will have the ‘Great Take Off Sale’ between bookings done between March 8 and 17 for a travel period of March 8 to October 26. Sudheer Raghavan, CCO of Trujet, said: “In a small way, we have been able to contribute to our honourable PM’s ambitious UDAN scheme.”

