BJP to Guv: Ask govt to enforce EWS quota

In a letter to the CEO, BJP MLC N Ramchander Rao complained that children had to wait under sun to meet TRS working president in Karimnagar, recently.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Secunderabad MP and senior BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya called on Governor ESL Narasimhan and urged him to issue directions to the government for implementation of economically weaker section (EWS) reservation in the State.

Representing National Economic Weaker Section Federation (NEWSF), he held that no notification issued by the government has EWS legislation mentioned.In his representation to the Governor, Dattatreya said eligible candidates are being denied the fruits of the legislation.

BJP asks CEO to take Suo Motu against KTR

In a letter to the CEO, BJP MLC N Ramchander Rao complained that children had to wait under sun to meet TRS working president in Karimnagar, recently.

Alleging that the children had to face the harsh summer heat, Rao asked CEO to take suo moto cognisance of the matter. He said children should not be part of electioneering whether MCC is in force or not.

