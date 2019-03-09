IT Grid collected data to know political preferences of people?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The three IT companies - IT Grid India Private Limited, Blue Frog and another one (name not revealed) have allegedly obtained Aadhar data of people living in both Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh illegally and utilised it in obtaining political preferences of the voters in the Telangana Assembly elections held last December.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Stephen Raveendra which began its probe on Thursday have accessed crucial information in connection with the IT Grid case and AP and Telangana data theft. The SIT officials are probing the case in three angles - deletion of names of voters with the help of stolen data, uploading data to Seva Mitra, a mobile application by the IT Grid India Pvt Limited and use of Aadhar data.

Sources said that IT Grid that obtained data of people living in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh allegedly shared the data with the intelligence department of Andhra Pradesh, who in turn used it for doing surveys by visiting different places in Telangana ahead of Assembly elections held in December last.

During elections in Telangana, the IT Grid collected information from the people on the pretext of doing surveys by crosschecking the information with the voters.

SIT officials have requisitioned the services of cyber crime experts to analyse the software that was used by IT Grid and other companies in collecting data and using it for political purpose. Based on forensic reports, the SIT would track the data code used for creating programmes by the IT Grid.The SIT officials visited IT Grid India Private Limited office located at Madhapur on Friday and also conducted searches. After collecting the material, the police sealed the company.