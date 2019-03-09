Rs 1 crore action plan devised for Sitarama Kalyanam

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: THE Ramalayam temple authorities and the district authorities are planning to go all out for the celestial wedding of Lord Rama and goddess Sita, scheduled to be held on April 14, which will be followed by the Maha Pattabhishekam on April 15. An action plan at an estimated cost of Rs 1 crore has already been developed by the authorities for the purpose.

Elaborate arrangements are being made, as it is expected that more than 1 lakh devotees from across the country would visit the temple town to witness the divine moment. In a recent coordination meeting chaired by District Collector Rajat Kumar Saini, the officials decided to up their efforts towards the provision of facilities for the visitors this year. They have planned to give special focus to the accommodation for devotees attending the event.

According to temple executive officer T Ramesh Babu, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had assured that he would take part in the event. “He also assured us that he would stay in the town for two days to discuss the action plan,” he added. He further stated that Governor ESL Narasimhan would also be taking part in the Pattabhishekam.