Special committee report by Mar 18

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE death of two infants due negligence of the Nampally UPHC staff seems to have jolted the government awake and pay attention to the poor state of affairs at primary health centres in the city and across the State.

The State government Friday constituted a committee of experts, to review various aspects of maintenance of records, medicine storage and dispensation, vaccine administration system and various processes taken up during immunisation.

The committee comprises Commissioner of Health, Medical and Family Welfare (CHFW) as chairperson, Director of Public Health as convener and Managing Director of TSMSIDC, Joint Director of Immunisation, Professor and Head of department of Pharmacology from Gandhi and Osmania hospitals, one paediatrician, two medical officers and two pharmacists, as members.

The committee has been tasked with reviewing the vaccine administration system, reviewing mechanism for positioning of drugs in PHCs and other sub-centres, reviewing essential medicines list at PHCs and inspection of all drugs.

The committee will have to submit its final detailed report by March 18.