TS cops best in ensuring women safety: Kavitha

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the Telangana government has taken measures in forming SHE Teams for protection of women, the Nizamabad MP K Kavita on Friday said that the State police stands top in the country in implementing best policing for safety of women.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of ‘Women and Child Safety Wing’ building at Lakdikapul, which she attended as a guest, she said that the Telangana police has taken up many women and child safety initiatives, prominent being SHE Teams, Bharosa Centre, HAWK Eye mobile application, child friendly court, establishment of Special Juvenile Police Units (SJPUs) across the state for maintaining timeline for completion of investigation.In order to attain uniform service delivery across the State, the government has formed SHE Teams, a separate Women Safety Wing, to bring all the women and child safety initiatives under single umbrella The Women Safety Wing is first of its kind in the country.