Home States Telangana

TS cops best in ensuring women safety: Kavitha

Published: 09th March 2019 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and MP K Kavitha at the inauguration of ‘Women Safety Wing’ building in Hyderabad on Friday | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the Telangana government has taken measures in forming SHE Teams for protection of women, the Nizamabad MP K Kavita on Friday said that the State police stands top in the country in implementing best policing for safety of women.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of ‘Women and Child Safety Wing’ building at Lakdikapul, which she attended as a guest, she said that the Telangana police has taken up many women and child safety initiatives, prominent being SHE Teams, Bharosa Centre, HAWK Eye mobile application, child friendly court, establishment of Special Juvenile Police Units (SJPUs) across the state for maintaining timeline for completion of investigation.In order to attain uniform service delivery across the State, the government has formed SHE Teams, a separate Women Safety Wing, to bring all the women and child safety initiatives under single umbrella The Women Safety Wing is first of its kind in the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women's Day 2019: Men speak on periods, pads and more
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
Gallery
The first looks of the actors from the multi-starrer period drama (and much-awaited!) 'Kalank' have been revealed! All the actors look regal and mysterious in red, each with their own story to tell.
From Madhuri Dixit to Sanjay Dutt, the women and men of 'Kalank' look intense
Someday, the family says, the 7-year-old Farmaan will save them. | AP
Family on the fringes sees hope in 7-year-old Farmaan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp