High Court admits Revanth’s election petition

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has admitted the election petition filed by TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy seeking to set aside the election of TRS candidate Patnam Narender Reddy as MLA from Kodangal Assembly constituency.

Revanth had lost the seat in the hands of Narender Reddy by a margin of 9,319 votes in the Assembly elections held on December 7 last year.

Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili while admitting the petition recently has issued notices to the respondents who included the State Chief Electoral Officer, Election Commission of India, MLA Narender Reddy and 14 other contested candidates to respond to the petition.

Revanth’s counsel told the court that the TV news channel and the newspaper belonging to ruling party leaders had aired false reports against the petitioner during the election campaigning.