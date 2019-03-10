Ryots raise farmers’ issues during interaction with Shekhawat

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even while venting their frustration over the low prices being offered for their produce, farmers raised several issues during an interaction with the Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Family Welfare Gajendra Singh Shekhawat here on Saturday. The issues raised by the farmers, from both Telangana and Karnataka, included non-implementation of minimum support price (MSP), problems in sericulture, horticulture, micro-irrigation and frequent power cuts.

The issue of MSP, however, was the main topic of discussion during the hour-long interactive session with the minister, organised at the National Academy of Agricultural Research Management, when many farmers expressed disappointment over the way it is being implemented. “Even though the government is implementing the MSP, we are forced to sell our crops below MSP in the Mandis as there are several middlemen exploiting us,” said Rajendra, a farmer from Kanapur village of Karimnagar district.

“We do not want subsidies, but we want right price for our crops,” said another farmer.

While complaining about the poor power supply, another farmer from Telangana claimed that there is no proper electricity supply in his village which is badly affecting the farmers who depend on electric pumps for irrigating their fields.​

Issues with E-shops

Criticising the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, a farmer claimed that there are major issues with it. Shrishail Duggi, representing farmers from Bagalkot District of north Karnataka, said, “In the last four years, a lot of schemes were launched by the government. But there is a lack of awareness among the farmers.”

Later speaking to Express about E-agriculture, Duggi said that even though the government has come up with E-shops, not even five per cent of farmers have access to smartphones to utilise such schemes.

Minister Shekhawat, meanwhile, said the interaction would help the government to get feedback from the different stakeholders involved in the agriculture sector.

Shekhawat slams Owaisi for questioning SC decision

Hyderabad: Union Minister Ganjendra Singh Shekhawat questioned the authority with which AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi criticised Supreme Court’s selection of Sri Sri Ravishankar as one of the three mediators to start mediation process in Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case. Speaking at a press conference here, Shekhawat said: “The person (Owaisi) who asked about it (selection of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar) should check himself.”

Commenting on the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, the Minister of State for Agriculture and Family welfare said that there are about five lakh farmers who receive the assistance in the State. He said “in Telangana there are five lakh farmers who are getting assistance as of now.”