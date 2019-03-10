TRS ‘daydreaming’ of winning 16 Lok Sabha seats, says Laxman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sharply reacting to TRS working president KT Rama Rao’s comments that the ‘opposition is down and out’, BJP State president K Laxman held that the TRS is “daydreaming” of winning 16 Lok Sabha seats and “control in Delhi”. The senior BJP leader slammed TRS’s proposed Federal Front, claiming that it has been a non-starter.

“The talk of Federal Front is no longer in vogue after three months after it has been announced. What happened to the Front after that,” he asked. Laxman questioned if TRS could gain any support of leaders from other regional parties besides just meeting them. “Has Mamata Banerjee or Sharad Pawar or MK Stalin agreed to support? Your party has no agenda or a unified flag,” he said while addressing a press conference here.

The BJP, he said, has a credible leader in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that India needs leaders like him. “You might say that the Opposition has no future but it is Telangana people who will decide who is to win,” he said, adding that ‘unlike the Assembly elections these elections are for prime minister candidate and not chief minister’.

Taking on the bonhomie of Rama Rao and TRS MLA T Harish Rao, Laxman said: “You both are competition to each other in the party. You first set your party right and then dream of winning 16 seats.” Laxman went on to challenge Rama Rao if he is ready to leave politics if BJP retains power after the upcoming elections. “You have said during Assembly elections that if TRS loses you would leave politics but if BJP wins and you lose, will you leave politics. Can you take up the challenge?” he asked.