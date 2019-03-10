Two policemen with links to gangster Nayeem transferred

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two senior policemen working in Bhongir district - DCP E Ramchandra Reddy and Inspector Ch Venkanna - were transferred from their office on Saturday, allegedly for their failure to curb illegal activities of slain gangster Nayeem and his associates.

It is reported that several complaints on the alleged behaviour of police personnel, favouring the gangster and his associates in cases of ‘land settlements’, had reached the Rachakonda commissionerate and even the office of Telangana DGP.

A probe was ordered into the matter. Ramchandra Reddy has been instructed to report to the chief superintendent at TSSP I Battalion Yousufguda, to work there till the recruitment process is complete, while Venkanna has been deployed to the commissioner’s office.

‘Land Settlements’

The two policemen, and several others in the State, had reportedly helped the slain gangster Nayeem in land settlements. He had gained notoriety when he killed IPS officer KS Vyas