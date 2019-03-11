Congress bleeding: Former home minister Sabitha, son Karthik Reddy hold talks with TRS working chief KT Rama Rao

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a significant development, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi on Sunday began negotiations with Maheswaram MLA and former Home Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy and her son Karthik Reddy at the residence of Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

According to sources, during the negotiations, TRS working president KT Rama Rao reportedly offered an MLC seat to Karthik Reddy, but not the Chevella Lok Sabha TRS ticket, in return for joining TRS. Sources said the ticket is likely to be allotted to industrialist Ranjith Reddy.

As per the offer made by KTR, Karthik Reddy will be sent to the Council, but there is no firm offer of a ministerial berth to Sabitha Indra Reddy.

However, KTR said that their request (to allot a cabinet berth to Sabitha) will be considered at an appropriate time after the Lok Sabha polls.

KTR also reportedly told mother-son duo that a “cooling off” period was required for both TRS leadership and Sabitha and Karthik to get used to each other’s working style. Responding to KTR’s offers, Sabitha reportedly said that she would discuss them with their well-wishers before getting back to TRS leadership.

Meanwhile, TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and former Opposition leader K Jana Reddy met Sabitha Indra Reddy after her meeting with KTR. Both senior leaders requested Sabitha to not leave Congress.

It may be mentioned here that the meeting between Kavitha and KTR took place a day after AICC president Rahul Gandhi addressed the first election meeting in Telangana, in Chevella Lok Sabha segment, on Saturday. Sabitha Indra Reddy participated in Gandhi’s public meeting on Saturday and delivered a power packed speech, extolling the ‘virtues of Congress’.

She won’t be respected in TRS: KONDA

Meanwhile, Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy said that Sabitha’s possible departure would not be a loss to Congress. “Sabitha will not get any respect in TRS,” he said. Vishweshwar Reddy, however, said that Sabitha would not switch the party. The Chevella MP recently joined the Congress after leaving TRS. He said that the TRS has no candidate for Chevella. “Whoever the TRS candidate may be, my fight is against KCR and KTR. I will strive for the development of erstwhile Rangareddy district,” Konda said.