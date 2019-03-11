Temperature touches 39 degrees in parts of Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the State slowly marching towards summer season, temperatures are on a rise in Hyderabad and some other places. The maximum temperature in the city touched 37.20 Celsius on Sunday, which was 2.3 degrees above normal, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

However, according to Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) which has more number of weather data recording stations than IMD, the maximum temperature recorded in the city was between 37-390 Celsius.

Highest temperature in the city on Saturday was 39.1 degree Celsius recorded at Ameerpet. Secunderabad and Khairatabad also recorded 390 Celsius. Uppal, Shaikpet, Himayatnagar and Serilingampally also recorded a maximum temperature between 38-39 degree Celsius. Similar scenarios were reported from other parts of the State as well. According to TSDPS, several parts of the State recorded maximum temperatures between 38-39 degree Celsius. IMD has predicted chances of light to moderate rain as well.