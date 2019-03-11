Vinod seeks more judges for Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS MP B Vinod Kumar requested Union Minster for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad to enhance the strength of the judges of High Court of Telangana from the present 24 to 42 in order to clear the pendency of cases.

“Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao reviewed the present situation with regard to pendency of cases in the Telangana High Court and opined that, it is very essential to enhance the strength of the judges from 24 to 42. It is to further state that there are approximately 1,87,000 cases pending in Telangana and 1,70,000 cases pending in AP, whereas the strength of the judges has been given in the ratio of 60:40 does not appear to be in due proportion to the pendency of cases in two High Courts,” Vinod Kumar said in his letter.